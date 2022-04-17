2 people are in critical condition after Boston Chinatown shooting By Laura Studley, CNN Apr 17, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two people suffered life-threatening injuries during shooting overnight in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood. Google Maps Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people are in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, police said.Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of multiple people shot, Boston Police Department Superintendent-in-Chief Chief Greg Long confirmed in a news briefing.Three suspects were taken into custody after the vehicle they were fleeing in crashed, Long reported. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he added. A firearm was recovered at the crash site.The two victims, who police believe to be in their early 30s, were also taken to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Long said. "There seemed to be some sort of disturbance here ... At this time, it's too early in the investigation to indicate what precipitated it," Long said.Long noted police are not aware of a connection between this and other incidents in the area, but said the investigation is ongoing.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +10 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — April 11 The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Boston Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical Massachusetts North America Northeastern United States Shootings The Americas United States Wounds And Injuries Greg Long Police Medicine Commerce Company Shooting Condition Chinatown Investigation Hospital More News News 2 people are in critical condition after Boston Chinatown shooting By Laura Studley, CNNUpdated 51 min ago 0 Pets NYC Tortoise Goes Off To "College" | The Dodo Soulmates 3 hrs ago 0 Pets Guy Finds Abandoned Bunny At The Park And Becomes His Dad | The Dodo Soulmates 3 hrs ago 0 News Black women fear the steady rise in abortion restrictions across the US will worsen maternal health crisis By Maya Brown, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News ‘The Morning Show’: Nestor Carbonell Wants to ‘Get in a World of Trouble’ in Season 3 2 people are in critical condition after Boston Chinatown shooting Billie Eilish says she 'should not be headlining' Coachella -- as she headlines Coachella 'The Trayvon Generation' and 4 other books to add to your reading list Black women fear the steady rise in abortion restrictions across the US will worsen maternal health crisis Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBicyclist killed in collision with car in ConyersRockdale Commissioner Sherri Washington faces possible disbarmentPlenty has changed in a year for Georgia quarterback Stetson BennettNewton County Jail BlotterCarly Walden convicted in mother's deathRockdale County increases minimum pay to $15 an hour; tax millage predicted to go upRockdale County Jail BlotterBryson DeChambeau targets two-month return from wrist surgeryKimberley Chance Atkins Foundation donation to support breast health at Piedmont hospitalsNewton to make improvements to county parks Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What is your favorite Easter candy? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Peeps Jelly Beans Cadbury Eggs Reese's Eggs Hide-and-seek Marshmallow eggs Chocolate bunnies Robin eggs Another candy not listed here Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.