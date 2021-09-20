2 people taken to hospital after shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, police say

Police in Newport News, Virginia, said two people were taken to the hospital as a result of a shooting at Heritage High School with wounds that are "not believed to be life-threatening."

Police tweeted through verified media that the investigation is ongoing.

Students were being evacuated and sent to the tennis court on campus, according to a tweet from the police.

Newport News police public information officer Kelly T. King could not provide details about any potential suspect.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a tweet Monday afternoon that he's "in close contact with first responders."

He advised people to avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement.

US Sen. Mark Warner tweeted that he's "closely monitoring the horrifying reports" and "praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN's Ralph Ellis contributed to this report.

