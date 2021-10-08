...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia and northeast Georgia, including the following areas, in
central Georgia, Baldwin, Jasper, Jones, Putnam, Twiggs and
Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock,
Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer,
Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, Pickens, Rockdale, Union
and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison,
Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White.
* Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
ongoing and expect to continue, especially across eastern GA.
Rainfall totals of two to four inches with isolated pockets of 6
inches will be possible over the already saturated soils across
the watch area. Locally higher amounts will also be possible. The
potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers
and creeks will continue overnight, given the wet ground and above
normal streamflows across the watch area. Several rivers and
creeks have already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
2 shot dead at senior living facility in Maryland's Prince George's County, police say
Two people were killed in a shooting at a Maryland senior living facility outside Washington, DC, on Friday morning, and a suspect has been taken into custody, officials said.
The shooting happened at the Gateway Village National Church Residence in the town of Capitol Heights, Prince George's County police spokesperson Julie Wright said.
Those killed were two "team members" of the facility, National Church Residences executive vice president Michelle Norris said in a prepared statement.
Details about what led to the shooting, and the names of the suspect and those killed, were not immediately released.
As police responded to the shooting, people who were able to walk were evacuated from the building, while those in wheelchairs were asked to stay in their rooms, Wright said.
"On behalf of the National Church Residences team, please know that we are extremely heartbroken by the events that occurred this morning at our affordable housing property Gateway Village," Norris said. "We are proud of the heroic and swift actions of our staff to ensure that our residents were protected and kept safe."
