...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and southeast Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the
heat in some areas today and provide relief earlier than
expected, but questions remain on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
2 Southern California police officers were killed while trying to protect a family, El Monte mayor says
By Holly Yan, Bill Kirkos, Topher Gauk-Roger and Stella Chan, CNN
Two beloved El Monte police officers were killed Tuesday while responding to a possible stabbing at a motel, officials in the Southern California city said.
"They were essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe," El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said.
The officers responded to a call about a possible stabbing at an El Monte motel, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation.
When the officers arrived, "they confronted the suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," sheriff's department Capt. Andrew Meyer said. "The suspect was also struck by gunfire, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene."
The two officers were taken to LAC + USC Medical Center, where they died of their injuries. Meyer said it appears no victim was stabbed, but authorities are investigating.
One of the slain officers was a veteran of the police force, with at least 22 years on the job, Meyer said. The other officer had been on the job for less than a year.
The mayor said both officers were deeply committed to protecting the community.
"These two officers were like family in our community with deep ties to our neighborhoods," Ancona said.
"One of our officers was raised in El Monte, went through our schools and was excited to be a part of the El Monte Police Department, where he would be able to serve and protect family and friends. The other fallen officer was a new officer, patrolling our streets, excited to be on the force."
The mayor said both officers were also fathers.
"These men were dedicated to their careers, and even more so as sons, husbands and fathers," Ancona said. "We stand in solidarity with them, embrace them and their families."
El Monte's interim police chief said the slain officers were heroes.
"These two men were loved. They were good men," interim Police Chief Ben Lowry said.
"They paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their community, trying to help somebody. They do with hundreds of thousands of men and women do every day across the United States. ... And these two heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice."
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
