2-year-old dies after being run over by construction equipment in North Carolina By Rebekah Riess, CNN Apr 2, 2022 A 2-year-old boy in North Carolina died after being run over by construction equipment Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.Emergency crews went to the scene about 5 p.m. after a family acquaintance operating a skid-steer loader ran over the child, Terry Wright, chief of staff for the sheriff's office, told CNN.The incident occurred on Collins Mill Road, east of Louisburg and near Centerville, Wright said. He said no one has been charged and the investigation will continue.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 