MADISON — The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center is preparing for its 20th Annual Madison Antiques Show & Sale where event-goers will be able to experience the best in early American antiques and accessories. The event takes place May 20-22, at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center’s Hall on Foster Street. Along with the Antiques Show & Sale, the three-day event includes a Preview Party and free lectures by experts in Georgia treasures and historic architecture. The Antiques Show is dependent on the generous support of Host Committee Members and Sponsors. This year’s sponsors are Mannington Mills Inc. and Rosie and Don Becker.
The Preview Party kicks off the Antiques Show and Sale from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Tickets to the Preview Party are $50 per person and include a reception (safe and socially distanced drinks and hors d’oeuvres), a first opportunity to buy this year’s antiques, and an opportunity to mingle with expert dealers. Preview Party ticket holders may also attend the show on Friday and Saturday at no additional entry fee. Tickets to the Preview Party may be purchased online at MMCC-ARTS.ORG, by calling the Center at 706-342-4743, or at the door.
The Antiques Show & Sale continues May 21 and 22 with 22 dealers from nine states displaying American antiques and accessories predominantly from the South. Items range from furniture and vintage linens to silver, pottery and fine art. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door. All tickets include repeat admission to the show. Show times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free lectures begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday in MMCC’s Auditorium. Friday’s lecture, titled “Seek, and Ye Shall Find: Tales of the Hunt for Georgia Treasures” by Robert Reeves, will be a presentation about some of his favorite objects with Georgia history of origin. Reeves has been a professional dealer of all kinds of art and historic objects for more than 30 years. Saturday’s lecture will be; “The Foster-Thomason House: An Insider’s View of Madison’s Tarnished Architectural Gem” by Joseph Smith. Smith is a preservation architect with expertise in American architectural history and historic building materials. With 25 years in practice, his core specialty is the rehabilitation of buildings that normally would be considered “too far gone,” with special emphasis on vernacular and utilitarian architecture.
Proceeds from the Madison Antiques Show and Sale support programming at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center, a non-profit multidisciplinary visual and performing arts center located in a restored 1895 Romanesque Revival school building in historic Madison, GA. Through the performing and visual arts, the Center serves a 17-county area and maintains an active membership base. The Cultural Center and the Hall on Foster Street are handicap accessible. The Cultural Center is located at 434 S. Main St., Madison, with the Hall on Foster Street located directly behind the building. For further information, contact the Cultural Center at 706-342-4743 or visit MMCC-ARTS.ORG.
