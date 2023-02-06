COVINGTON — Newton County and its partners have been awarded a $212.8 million Drinking Water grant through the American Rescue Plan Act to help meet anticipated increases in demand created by population growth and new and expanding industries.
Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes called the grant award a “big win” for Newton County.
“The recent announcement that we have been selected for an ARPA Drinking Water grant is a point of pride for Newton County and its outstanding partnerships,” said Banes in a released statement. “This grant will be critical to improving our infrastructure as our community and region continue to grow.”
Banes said the grant also shows the value of the partnerships between the county, Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, and the city of Covington.
“This truly is the epitome of #OneNewton,” said Banes.
The Board of Commissioners was set to address an intergovernmental agreement for the grant between the three entities at its Feb. 7 meeting. The projects to be funded with the grant are designed to meet a projected “high level” of growth, particularly related to the 3,500 residential housing units permitted for construction in Covington and another 1,500 under review. Those projects are estimated to add 14,000 residents over the next three years. The grant application attributes much of this population growth to industrial expansions and new industries recruited to the area, which will also require additional capacity and infrastructure. The application cites industries such as Takeda, Meta, Baymore, Battery Resources and Rivian, as well as expansions at General Mills, Nisshinbo, and Three Ring Studios, as contributors to the increased demand for water.
The projects identified by the three entities will provide water service in underserved/unserved areas of the county where the population has increased; increase the available capacity to serve current and new economic development and residential growth; and replace infrastructure that has exceeded its lifespan.
The projects slated to be funded with the grant include:
• An upgrade to the Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant to increase capacity to 35 million gallons per day. The plant is currently permitted to treat 25 MGD. According to the grant application, the additional treatment capacity is needed to meet demand created by population growth as well as “phenomenal industrial growth,” including existing industries such as Takeda and Meta in Stanton Springs as well as Rivian Automotive, Baymare and others. Estimated cost: $73 million
• Improvements to the East Newton transmission system to meet the needs of Stanton Springs North and Rivian Automotive. This project will include 6 miles of new water transmission pipelines and a 1-million-gallon elevated storage reservoir to meet peak demand and assist with fire suppression needs. Estimated cost: $20.8 million
• Improvements to the A. Scott Emmons Water Reclamation Facility at Stanton Springs, which will provide enhanced industrial water reclamation service for industries in Stanton Springs for use in operations not requiring potable water. This will help to reduce the demand on potable water distribution in the systems. Estimated cost: $38 million
• Improvements to the Eastside basin sewer system and extension of the Eastside High School sewer line. Estimated cost: $31 million
• Improvements to the city’s Water Reclamation Facility that will allow it to operate at peak efficiency while meeting increased demand. Estimated cost: $21 million
Banes also credited support from the office of Gov. Brian Kemp and the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget for their assistance in obtaining the grant.
“On behalf of our team members within this joint application, we are excited and thankful for the opportunity to enhance our community, region and state,” he said.
