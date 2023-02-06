NewtonBOC.jpg (copy)
Special Photo

COVINGTON — Newton County and its partners have been awarded a $212.8 million Drinking Water grant through the American Rescue Plan Act to help meet anticipated increases in demand created by population growth and new and expanding industries.

Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes called the grant award a “big win” for Newton County.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos