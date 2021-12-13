A number of Rockdale County families gathered in Atlanta Dec. 11 where 238 children received free bikes, thanks to the generosity of Community Action NOW. The effort was made possible through Community Action NOW’s partnership with Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Atlanta and numerous private donors.
“We are so thankful for this partnership with FB4K Atlanta for making this possible,” said Iffat Walker, executive director of Community Action NOW. “We look forward to making this an annual initiative for families in Rockdale. Most of our bike recipients were children between the ages of 6-17. These donations have lessened the financial burden on many parents this holiday. The children selected to receive bikes were referred to Community Action NOW from numerous Rockdale County nonprofit agencies to include, but not limited to Unidos Latinos, CDI Head Start, Viewpoint Nest along with requests from the general public.
Walker said the group plans to move the event closer to home next year.
“We realize and understand that transportation was truly a barrier for many parents,” she said. “Next year we will host the bike donation in Rockdale County. We are asking the community in advance to assist us in transporting bikes to Rockdale County to make this possible next year.”
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization geared towards helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need.
Community Action NOW is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to provide those in underserved communities with resources to combat poverty through social justice advocacy, disaster management, education, and outreach services. For more information about the agency and how you can support its work, please send an email request to: info@communityactionnow.org.
