COVINGTON — EveryWarrior.org is offering a $3,000 reward to help the Covington Police Department in its efforts to recover the ashes of a child that were stolen when the family’s moving truck was taken from a local hotel.
In a letter to the Police Department Friday, the EveryWarrior lead staff said that they felt led to offer the support to expedite the return of the remains of Wyatt Benton, the 6-month-old son of Ben and Kassandra. Ben Benton serves in the Air Force.
EveryWarrior is a military support organization based in Bossier City, La.
“We have collected amongst our volunteer staff and been met with a generous anonymous donation to create a reward of $3,000 toward the return of Wyatt’s remains,” according to EveryWarrior. “This money is completely separate from the donations we are continuing to collect for this family through our website and app at everywarrior.org/give-once.”
Wyatt’s ashes were taken in the Wednesday morning theft of a U-Haul moving truck and trailer that the Benton family had parked at LaQuinta Inn in Covington where they stopped overnight in their move from South Carolina to Louisiana.
Law enforcement authorities located the truck and trailer Thursday on the roadside in Clayton County. Officers with the Covington Police Department spent the better part of Thursday going through the family’s belongings in the truck and nearby woods and Dumpsters but were unable to locate the ashes, which were contained in a heart-shaped box.
Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom said the thieves had gone through all the boxes in the truck, dumping out and scattering the contents. They took several items of furniture and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from the U-Haul truck and trailer.
According to Malcom, the family was moving from South Carolina to Louisiana when they stopped overnight in Covington. At about 8:30 Wednesday morning when they went out to resume their journey, they found the moving truck and trailer had been stolen.
At least three people are suspected of stealing the truck and trailer, according to Covington Police. Video surveillance footage from the hotel showed a large black SUV drop off a man possibly wearing a gray top, light colored pants and a light-colored baseball cap on a side street next to the hotel at about 1:17 a.m. Wednesday. The man walked along the roadway to the eastern end of the hotel parking lot where the U-Haul was parked, in an effort to avoid the hotel’s surveillance cameras.
A few minutes later the man drove away in the U-Haul traveling west on Access Road. A compact or mid-size car met with the SUV briefly before those vehicles, too, drove away. The SUV followed the U-Haul west on Access Road.
Malcom said the truck had front-end damage when it was recovered in Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.