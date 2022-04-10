HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southwesterly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
$3.2 million in alleged cocaine seized at Texas border
The Office of Field Operations seized the drugs, and special agents with US Homeland Security Investigations are investigating, according to CBP.
"Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in the commercial truck environment," said Albert Flores, Port Director at the Laredo Port of Entry. "Their effective utilization of training, inspections experience and technology successfully prevented a significant load of cocaine from ever reaching US streets."
In January, the CPB warned of a significant uptick in cocaine and fentanyl being seized at ports across south Texas.
During fiscal year 2021, the CPB said it seized 87,652 pounds of narcotics at ports comprising the Laredo Field Office with a street value of around $786 million, including 8,592 pounds of cocaine, up 98% from fiscal year 2020.
They seized 588 pounds of fentanyl, up 1,066% from FY 2020, according to CPB.
