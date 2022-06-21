...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday June 22...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday June 22.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed at Miami International Airport
By Joe Sutton, Jamiel Lynch and Gregory Wallace, CNN
Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after the landing gear of a Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic collapsed as it landed at the Miami International Airport, spokesman Greg Chin told CNN.
The flight was coming in from Santo Domingo at 5:30 p.m. when the gear collapsed and caused a fire.
According to Chin, 126 passengers were on board the plane. Three were being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, he said.
Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said a fire on the aircraft is under control and crews were mitigating fuel spillage.
Two outbound flights were delayed so far in the area where the plane landed.
