HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 30 MPH for parts of central Georgia. Today's minimum Relative
Humidities will likely stay above OR around 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
3 people killed, weapons stolen at Georgia shooting range, officials say
The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m., the Grantville Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. Grantville is about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.
Officers were dispatched to the range shortly after 8 p.m., where they found the owner, his wife and their grandson murdered, Grantville Police said. Approximately 40 weapons and a camera DVR were also taken from the scene, they added.
Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, the agency said to CNN in an email.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is involved in the investigation due to the number of weapons taken, police said. Members of the Coweta County Sheriff's Department are also assisting.
Authorities are asking anyone that drove by the shooting range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., who may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dual-rear-wheel truck and a black Ford Expedition, to contact them.
