CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve - by a split vote - a settlement agreement and general release and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) mediation settlement agreement with former Rockdale County finance director Roselyn Miller for $345,000 at the July 27 meeting. Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington indicated at the BOC’s work session on July 20 that she will be voting against the agreement.
Miller, who had been the finance director since 2014, was released from her position in September 2020. Miller had been placed on probation in August 2020 after the BOC learned that the county was behind on paperwork detailing how the $3.9 million the county received from the CARES Act was to have been spent.
A news release sent out Sept. 17, 2020, by then-Chief of Staff Corey Hambrick stated that Post 1 Commissioner Sherri L. Washington and Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams had called for a review of policies and procedures, citing “a lack of confidence in the handling of the county’s Finance Department.”
Miller apparently filed a complaint with the EEOC following her dismissal. According to the EEOC website, complaints are not covered by the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and cannot be released.
Miller had been with Rockdale County for 21 years, starting in the Finance Department in 1999. In 2004 she was named deputy director, and in what some citizens felt was a questionable move, was appointed director in July 2014 after the previous director, Mia Wilson, left in December 2013.
Miller was one of the final two candidates for the position, along with then-county finance reporting officer Linda Nabors. The controversy arose after the Board of Commissioners (At that time, the BOC was Chair Richard A. Oden, Post 1 Commissioner Oz Nesbitt Sr., and Post 2 Commissioner JaNice Van Ness) changed the job description educational requirements for the position from a four-year degree to an “equable combination” of college degrees and 10 years of financial management experience with five years in a supervisor capacity. Miller had a two-year associate’s degree, while Nabors had a four-year bachelor’s degree and twice as much work experience.
The vote was 2-1 in favor of both the job description revision and Miller's appointment, with Van Ness voting "no" each time.
Under Miller’s leadership, the Finance Department continued to receive the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) award, and the county had grown both its budget and holdings, including purchasing Costley Mill Park in 2017.
In 2019, for the first time since 2010, the county budget did not require the use of reserve funds to be balanced, and that feat was repeated with the 2020 budget at the time of its approval.
After a 10-month search for a new chief financial officer, the Rockdale Board of Commissioners welcomed Mark Lewis to the Finance Department directorship at its June 22 meeting.
