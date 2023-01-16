COVINGTON — The keynote speaker at the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Newton County called on the community to continue to work toward King’s vision of a Beloved Community.

James Wilson, a Newton County native, student organizer, legislative advocate and sophomore at Georgia State University, said that while obstacles to creating the Beloved Community still exist, they are not insurmountable. Wilson said the fight to transform unjust systems must continue to move forward, to fight against ideas that perpetuate hate and bigotry and to continue to build a feeling of community. The most important of all, Wilson said, is to build the community on love.

