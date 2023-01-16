COVINGTON — The keynote speaker at the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Newton County called on the community to continue to work toward King’s vision of a Beloved Community.
James Wilson, a Newton County native, student organizer, legislative advocate and sophomore at Georgia State University, said that while obstacles to creating the Beloved Community still exist, they are not insurmountable. Wilson said the fight to transform unjust systems must continue to move forward, to fight against ideas that perpetuate hate and bigotry and to continue to build a feeling of community. The most important of all, Wilson said, is to build the community on love.
“The Beloved Community will never die as long as the community is built on love,” he said. “Love is the blood that is running through our veins each and every day — our love for ourselves, our love for each other, our love for our family, our love for our church community, our love for our school … whatever it may be, love.”
Wilson’s remarks came via a virtual presentation Sunday afternoon. The presentation was punctuated by recordings of King’s “Life’s Blueprint” speech that was given to Philadelphia high school students in 1967. In that speech, King exhorted students to build a blueprint for their lives incorporating self worth, determination to achieve excellence, and to be the best they can be.
Wilson quoted King saying, “Number one in your life’s blueprint should be a deep belief in your own dignity, your worth and your own somebodiness. Don’t allow anybody to make you feel that you are nobody. Always feel that you count. Always feel that you have worth, and always feel that your life has ultimate significance.”
The virtual event culminated with the presentation of awards. The I Have a Dream Award went to Grace United Methodist Church. The award is given to a person or organization that has served the community at least two years, has made visible contributions to the communty, models the principles of peace and unity and initiates and supports change, among other criteria.
The Trailblazer Award went to Jackie Smith. The award recognizes a longtime resident of Newton County who is committed to all aspects of the community; fosters a spirit of peace, unity, diversity and love; and is a creator of change for the benefit of the community.
The Young Dreamer Award recognized three Newton County students — Alainah Jackson, Hailey Quinn and Chiara Chie. This award recognizes a Newton County public school student in grades K-12 who had demonstrated an interest in fostering peace, unity, diversity and love and has made a difference in the lives of others who may have been ignored, overlooked or disadvantaged.
Also taking part in the celebration were mistress of ceremonies Sonya Tinsley-Hook, who was the first recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship to Oxford College and Emory University.
Oxford College Interim Dean Ken Carter also spoke, saying that the college strives to live up to King’s legacy every day, “to promote equity, diversity, inclusion and to fight for social justice.”
Carter said the college is working on a monument to recognize the contributions of enslaved people who helpd to build the college campus.
“Working with the Newton County descendant community, we are creating a monument to highlight the significant contributions of enslaved individuals and to create space for remembrance and contemplation,” said Carter. “There will also be a monument on the Atlanta campus as well.”
The King Celebration also included performances by the Martin Luther King Jr. Interdenominational Choir, the Washington Street Community Center Children’s Choir, and poet Kamya Delamar.
