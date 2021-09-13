COVINGTON — The Fuzz Run, Covington’s largest participatory event, returned for the 38th year Saturday, this year including an observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Two former members of the New York Police Department who were called to action on that fateful day 20 years ago were on hand to help honor the memory of the fallen. Warren Gallup and David Peteroy, who now live in the area, took part in the ceremonies. A moment of silence was observed for all who lost their lives on 9/11 and for the law enforcement officers throughout the country who lost their lives in the line of duty during the past year.
The Atlanta Pipe Band performed a stirring rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
Lt. Allen Martin, who organized this year’s event, said the observance was both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
This year’s Fuzz Run race drew more than 2,000 participants. The event offers three levels of competition — Marybeth’s Redbird Run, which is a 50-yard dash for those 5 and younger; the 1-mile fun run; and the 5K. The overall male winner of this year’s 5K was Brandon Gallardo with a time of 17:46.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.