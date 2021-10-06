...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe
and Twiggs Counties.
Middle Oconee River near Arcade affecting Jackson and Barrow
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late tonight to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 4.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 11 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Friday morning to a crest of 11.1 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
* Impact...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins
in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river upstream
and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County.
Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be
around two feet under water.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* From this evening to Friday morning.
* At 1:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tomorrow
morning and continue to rise to 13.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through late tonight.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through early Thursday morning. Widespread additional
rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the
watch area. Locally higher amounts up to four to six inches will
be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast
Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick
rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
An active shooter situation has been reported at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.
Officers from several agencies are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, police said Wednesday.
At least four people were injured, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. Three were hospitalized, and one had minor injuries and declined treatment, he said.
Arlington police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect.
"Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260," the police department tweeted.
The initial report of a shooting on the second floor of the school around came 9:15 a.m. (10:15 a.m. ET)
Authorities have been doing a "methodical search" and are working closely with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Arlington police tweeted.
FBI agents from the Dallas field office are also on the scene, but Arlington police is the lead agency, an FBI spokesperson said.
Timberview High School, near Dallas and Fort Worth, had 1,895 students enrolled during the 2019-20 school year -- the latest year of publicly available data, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Students will be bused to the parent reunification point once the school is "completely secured," the department said. Officers will be at the reunification point.
