CONYERS - Spring has arrived, and spring in Conyers means the 40th Annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival. The “40 and fabulous” themed festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28, at the Georgia International Horse Park.
As in years past, attendees are encouraged to wear cherry blossom colors of pink and green during the festival. Attendees with the best outfits, decorated strollers and wagons, and other creative displays of the cherry blossom colors will have a chance to “get pinked” and be awarded a prize by judges roaming the festival plaza. The community is also invited to find festival merchandise in Olde Town Conyers stores for another opportunity to get pinked! Those locating festival merchandise may keep their treasure and are asked to tag the businesses on social media where they are found.
The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival continues its long history of being an award-winning festival. The festival was most recently recognized at the Kaleidoscope Awards held during the 2020 Southeast Festival’s and Events Association Conference in Florence, Ala. The 38th festival was awarded top honors in three categories: Best Festival; Best Event Within an Event; and Best Festival T-Shirt.
The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival attracts thousands of attendees each year and includes live entertainment, cultural performances, unique art and craft exhibits, multiple food courts, and the T Mobile children's area. The food courts offer international treats and favorite festival fares. The large, interactive children's area will be filled with inflatable obstacle courses, rock walls, etc., and will include the return of Puppet Master Peter Hart, as well as new sponsor T Mobile. Main attractions this year include crowd favorite the Ultimate Air Dog Show and country performers Joe Lasher and Kaitlyn Baker. The full entertainment schedule is available at www.conyerscherryblossomfest.com.
Other highlights of this year's festival include auxiliary events held throughout the spring. The Conyers Police Explorers Dash into Spring 5K Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. on May 22 at the Georgia International Horse Park. Onsite pre-registration for the 5K begins at 7 a.m. The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts and Rockdale County Public Schools Student Photography contest was held in February at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Attendees can still view the winning photos on display at the hospital.
The festival will be following COVID-19 guidelines to provide a safe environment for attendees. Precautions include: increased cleaning frequency with special attention to high-touch areas, hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the event area, additional space between exhibitor booths and attractions, and regular cleaning of public restrooms. Festival staff encourages guests to wear masks within the festival area. More information on festival safety precautions can be found at conyerscherryblossomfest.com.
The public is invited to attend the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 27 and 28. The festival is located at the Georgia International Horse Park, 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers. Admission is free with $8 daily parking. The festival accepts credit or debit cards only for parking fees. To reduce person-to-person contact, cash will not be accepted for parking fees. This applies to parking fees only. Vendors participating in the festival may choose to accept credit cards, debit cards or cash at their booth locations. For more information about the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival, visit www.conyerscherryblossomfest.com or call 770-860-4190.
