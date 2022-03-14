...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts to 15 mph possible.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Sakura, the Conyers Cherry Blossom mascot, will celebrate her first birthday at the March 26 & 27 festival. Sakura hosted an event at Ingles Saturday where she met with friends and shared some pre-birthday cupcakes. Shown here giving Sakura a birthday hug is 6-year-old Gabrielle Cole.
CONYERS — The 41st annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival is coming up, and this year’s event will mark a special milestone. Sakura, the festival mascot, will celebrate her first birthday at the event.
Sakura, a pink baby dragon, made her debut at the festival last year. On Saturday, Sakura previewed her birthday with an appearance at the Ingles store on Salem Road. Ingles is the presenting sponsor for the Cherry Blossom Festival.
This year’s Cherry Blossom Festival will take place March 26 and 27 at the Georgia International Horse Park. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free with an $8 parking fee. Payment is limited to debit or credit card.
The Cherry Blossom Festival originated as a way to encourage cultural understanding and friendship through international music, dance, games, food and crafts. The festival offers multiple stages for continuous entertainment, arts and crafts exhibitors, food vendors, children's activities and civic and nonprofit organization exhibits.
The entertainment headliner this year is country music performer Ricky Gunter. Gunter will perform on the Ingles Main Stage on Saturday, March 26, at 4 p.m.
Gunter started singing professionally in 2011 and won Vocalist of the Year at the Josie Awards in 2021. His new single was released Feb. 28 to all social media as well as radio.
