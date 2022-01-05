COVINGTON — The largest lithium-ion battery recycling facility in North America will be operating in Covington by spring, according to an announcement Wednesday by Gov. Brian Kemp. The new industrial development announcement will bring $43 million in investment and create at least 150 jobs.
Battery Resourcers will be strategically positioned to recycle 30,000 metric tons of discarded lithium-ion batteries and scrap annually at its Covington facility, the equivalent of 70,000 vehicle batteries per year. The Covington facility, which will be Battery Resourcers’ first commercial-scale recycling plant, will return battery grade lithium, cobalt and nickel back into the battery supply chain.
The new announcement comes on the heels of December’s announcement that Rivian Automotive will build a $5 billion electric vehicle assembly plant and battery plant in Walton and Morgan counties, on Newton’s eastern border.
“This is just the latest job creator to move to Georgia because of our leadership position in the electric vehicle manufacturing space,” said Kemp. “I’m proud to welcome Battery Resourcers as they open their state-of-the-art Covington facility. We are honored that they have chosen the Peach State for this milestone business venture and look forward to the opportunities we can create together for hardworking Georgians.”
Battery Resourcers will open in an existing 154,000-square-foot facility at 9172 Industrial Drive NE in Covington. Operations are expected to begin in spring 2022, and the company has already begun hiring. Individuals interested in opportunities with Battery Resourcers may visit https://www.batteryresourcers.com/careers for additional information.
With investors including Jaguar Land Rover, Orbia, TDK, TRUMPF Group, Doral Energy, and Hitachi, Battery Resourcers is revolutionizing the production of lithium-ion battery materials. Recycling batteries is only one component of the Battery Resourcers’ technology and marks a vital step in the company’s strategic expansion plans. It has also engineered a process to turn its recyclables back into critical battery materials — specifically nickel-manganese-cobalt cathodes. Those materials are then sold back to battery manufacturers.
“We are looking forward to becoming part of the Covington community and bringing 150 tech jobs to the area,” said Michael O’Kronley, CEO and director of Battery Resourcers. “Automotive manufacturers are sitting on mountains of discarded batteries and scrap, and right now they have very few options for responsible and cost-effective disposal. With this convenient U.S. location and our technology, we can start to provide a sustainable solution that helps minimize the need for mining and returns valuable, battery-grade materials back into the lithium-ion supply chain.”
Based in Worcester, Mass., Battery Resourcers operates the world's most efficient lithium-ion battery recycling process. The company’s approach to lithium-ion battery manufacturing starts with a mixed stream of used lithium-ion batteries or production scrap and ends with the production of finished, battery-ready cathode active materials. The company is also engineering a new process for graphite recovery and purification, which will enable it to return both the cathode and anode active materials back to manufacturers of new batteries.
Founded in 2015, with a mission of returning 100% of battery active materials back into new batteries, the company today makes EV-grade, finished cathode active materials that meet or exceed the performance requirements set by other industry-leading brands.
“The Newton County Industrial Development Authority is proud to welcome Battery Resourcers to our business mix,” said Lanier Sims, Chairman, Newton County Industrial Development Authority. “We are grateful for their commitment to Georgia and Covington. Covington is the perfect location for any business to grow and thrive. We are proud to partner with Battery Resourcers and the State of Georgia to continue making the I-20 corridor a business and technology-focused hub.”
“The City of Covington has always been in the forefront for business success, and we are proud to have Battery Resourcers join our community,” said Mayor Steve Horton of the City Of Covington. “Battery Resourcers is an outstanding addition to our business ecosystem and will complement many regional businesses in Georgia. When fully operational, the largest lithium-ion battery recycling facility of its kind in North America will be in the heart of Covington. We are grateful for their selection, and we are proud to partner them for many years to come.”
