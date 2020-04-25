COVINGTON — The Covington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) approved 47 grant applications for small businesses in the Central Business District at its April 16 meeting.
The Covington City Council took the grant program a step further at its April 20 meeting, approving a Development Authority (DA) that will provide the same grant applications to businesses inside city limits, but outside the central business district.
The DDA is assisting small businesses and their employees in the Covington central business district who are significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak with one-time grants not to exceed $2,000. Grant funds are not tax dollars, but electrical enterprise funds.
The grants are intended to support small businesses (and their employees) that were either not classified by the city of Covington as an essential business or which had to limit their business to delivery or carry-out service.
Other grant requirements include:
♦ The business may only currently have between one-20 full-time and part-time employees.
♦ The business must be able to show how the grant funding will be used — payroll, rent, loan payments, utilities, delivery of goods, etc.
Bob Stansfield is chair of the DDA, and the board members are council member Kenneth Morgan, Larry Sullivan, Cedrick Hamm, Robert Fowler, Barbara Morgan and Tedo Stone.
At their April 16 meeting, Stansfield noted that while examining the applications received, city staff noticed that some applicants did not have current business licenses. He suggested that they require the businesses to purchase current licenses by the time they receive their funding in order to be in compliance.
Stone suggested instead giving applicants 48 hours to get their business licenses. He said since that current time period fell within the weekend, to give the applicants until the close of business on Monday, April 20, to get their licenses.
A motion was made and seconded to require the current applicants to get their licenses by the close of business on April 20. The vote was 5-1 in favor, with Kenneth Morgan opposed. Morgan stated he felt any applicant who did not already have a business license should be rejected, since they should already have a license if they are doing business in the city.
Stansfield then listed 13 applicants who have potential conflicts of interest with several of the DDA board members. Those applications will be held for 30 days, and then discussed by the DDA, with the board member in conflict not allowed to be a part of the discussion or vote on those applications.
The DDA approved 47 other grant applications. Two applications were approved pending a check of the number of current employees at the businesses.
A resolution creating a separate Development Authority was approved at the Covington City Council meeting on April 20. The DA will accept grant applications from city businesses outside the central business district, using the same requirements.
Members of the DA will be council member Fleeta Baggett, Nita Thompson, Anita Turner, Kim Carter, Judy Hooten, Greg Shy and City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. No date has been set for the first meeting of the DA.
