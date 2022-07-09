...WIDESPREAD HEAT INDEX VALUES IN THE TRIPLE DIGITS EXPECTED THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE MAJORITY OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
Heat index values are expected to reach between 100 and 105
degrees across the forecast area this afternoon, primarily between
noon and 6 PM outside of mountainous areas of northeast Georgia.
However, cooler air from several lines and waves of showers and
thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day which could
bring some early relief to the oppressive heat.
Isolated locations across the forecast area may even reach Heat
Advisory criteria of heat index values over 105 degrees where
skies break and outflows from showers and storms are unable to
reach until late afternoon, however, at this time confidence is
low for any particular area where this would occur.
High temperatures are expected to be lower today than in previous
days, with highs 'only' in the low 90s expected. A frontal passage
tonight is expected to keep highs in the upper 80s for Sunday,
bringing further relief to a long stretch of extreme heat for the
area.
5,000 pounds of meth seized in San Diego County when truck is followed after crossing border, officials say
More than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine were seized this week after authorities in San Diego County tracked and intercepted a truck that crossed the US border from Mexico, officials said Friday.
Four men from Tijuana, Mexico, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute the highly addictive drug in what officials described as one of the largest meth busts in San Diego County.
"This monumental seizure represents another win against drug cartels that fuel addiction in the United States," said Shelly S. Howe, a Special Agent in Charge at the US Drug Enforcement Administration.
The 20-foot commercial truck, which was carrying 148 meth bundles, crossed the border Thursday through the Otay Mesa Commercial Port of Entry in San Diego, the US Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Law enforcement followed the vehicle to National City, California, where agents saw the accused men unloading dozens of cardboard boxes from the truck into a Dodge van. The bundles found in the boxes tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the statement.
In April, US Customs and Border Protection officers in California seized more than 400 pounds of meth, cocaine and heroin concealed in toolboxes that were being transported to the country. That seizure carried an estimated street value of $2.56 million, CBP said.
