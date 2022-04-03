5 people injured in South Carolina shooting law officials call 'chaotic scene'

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10-12 MPH with occasional gusts up to 20 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Investigators at the scene of Friday night's shooting. Five people were injured in an April 1 shooting along a rural road in South Carolina.
Five people were injured Friday night in a shooting along a rural road in South Carolina.
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 11:30 "regarding people shooting at each other" on Logan Farm Road, police said on Twitter.
When they arrived to what was described as a "rural one lane dirt road," law enforcement officials found five people with gunshot wounds, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.
"Dispatchers were having problems obtaining information from the chaotic scene," the fire department said in a press release. "Some occupants went to a house near the location and other injured parties ran south on Logan Farm Road to escape."
The victims included four males and one female 17 to 33, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.
They were taken to a hospital for further treatment, police said. One is in critical but stable condition, according to police.
It is unclear what led to the shooting or if law enforcement agencies have made any arrests.
