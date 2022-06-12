...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the heat
in some areas during the day tomorrow and could provide some
temporary relief from the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
5 teenagers and a 9-year-old were shot near a park in Louisville, Kentucky, police say
Five teenagers and a 9-year-old were shot Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.
The shooting happened on the Big Four Bridge, a former railroad span that is now used by pedestrians and cyclists near Waterfront Park, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said.
"We know the park was filled with a lot of people. We're asking for anybody that witnessed or observed anything to please give us a call," Major Brian Kuriger said.
Just after 9:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of people shot and discovered three teenagers who had been wounded, police said. The teens were transferred to a hospital and at least one of them was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Two other teens later arrived at the hospital on their own with gunshot wounds.
On Monday, police said a 9-year-old was also grazed by a bullet in the shooting.
The victims' ages ranged from 9 to 16, according to Elizabeth Ruoff, the Louisville police spokesperson.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
