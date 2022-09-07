With summer nearing an end, the battle to get employees back into the office is getting a little more heated. About 70% of mid- to large-sized companies experimenting with hybrid work schedules have said they want employees back in the office for a set number of days each week. But many workers aren't so sure -- and are increasingly seeking new opportunities where the leniency will last.

