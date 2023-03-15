... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at less than 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
COVINGTON – Navigating the time of year when simply stepping outside could send you into a sneezing frenzy can be a daunting task, especially when your symptoms could be lining up with those of multiple ailments those of multiple ailments such as a cold or even COVID.
Don’t let pollen spores back you into a corner — use the tips below as a guide to staying on top of your seasonal allergies, according to Christy Blanchford, M.D., with Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive in Covington:
• Limit your time outside when pollen counts are high
It goes without saying that the easiest way to stifle allergy flareups is to cut down on direct exposure to the source.
• Ensure your indoor air is clean
While we can’t control the pollen levels, we can take measures to manage the air levels of our indoor environments. After all, it’s a lot easier for our bodies to recover from allergen exposure when they aren’t also dealing with mold spores or excess dust particles.
• Use a saline solution regularly rinse your sinuses
In the moments where our allergies are particularly unbearable, a saline rinse can make a significant difference. Be sure to follow the instructions provided on your product to ensure you don’t use too frequently.
• Reduce the number of houseplants you keep
Unfortunately, another major source of sinus irritation is the presence of our green roommates, which can also be generating those pesky pollen spores.
• Make an appointment with your doctor
The most effective way to manage your allergy symptoms long-term is to determine your specific triggers and develop a treatment plan. Work with your primary care physician to create a plan that works best for you.
“If you’re suffering from allergies and need relief or wondering whether or not it is a cold, a visit with your doctor can pinpoint what steps to take next,” said Blanchford.
While it can feel overwhelming to maneuver this time of year, there are steps you can take to make your allergy flareups more manageable. These efforts will add up and make a difference.
To find a physician in your area or to schedule an appointment online, visit piedmont.org.
