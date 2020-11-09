COVINGTON – The Newton County Planning Commission has approved a preliminary plat for a 184-acre mixed-use development at Salem and Kirkland roads near the Rockdale County line.
The preliminary plat approved by the commission allows developer Pulte Homes to build 521 residences — a combination of approximately 411 single-family residences, 131 townhomes and some commercial property fronting Salem Road. There are no apartments included in the developer’s plan.
Newton County Development Services Director Judy Johnson said the development — to be known as Westfield Village — includes 55 lots that were initially developed with infrastructure in 2005, including asphalt streets, curb and gutter, water lines and stubs, sewer lines, storm drainage systems and underground electricity. However, development stalled during the recession and no homes were built on the lots. Now, said Johnson, Pulte proposes to combine the original 55 lots with an adjacent development tract that also stalled, creating the 184-acre site.
The project is located in Tier 3 of the Salem Road Overlay. That zoning designation allows greater density, said Johnson, but the trade-off is that the development will be required to meet more stringent aesthetic and design standards as well as provide more amenities.
According to a review of the project by the Northeast Regional Commission, the development will be valued at $145 million at buildout and will generate $750,000 annually in total local tax revenues.
The development is estimated to generate 11,989 total trips a day at peak travel times. Johnson said a traffic signal installed on Salem Road will provide access to the development. In addition, she said there are four other entrances and exits, two of which will connect with the Pebble Brook and Creekview Heights subdivisions. Johnson said that interconnectivity will help to mitigate additional traffic on Salem and Kirkland roads.
Rick Martin with Pulte Homes told the Planning Commission that the single-family homes in Westfield Village will range in price from about $260,000 to $350,000 and 2,000 to 2,800 square feet. He said the development will feature a common walkway, gathering places, swimming pool and park.
The next step for the developer will be to obtain a land disturbance permit, followed by a permanent plat.
