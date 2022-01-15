...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and north central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Additional details can
be found at weather.gov/Atlanta.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible at elevations above
2500 feet.
* WHERE...Much of north Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Avoid prolonged time outdoors in forested areas. Falling tree
limbs can lead to serious injury or death.
&&
6 injured after shooting at concert venue in Oregon
Six people were taken to a hospital after shots were fired Friday night at a rap concert in Eugene, Oregon, police said.
Police Chief Chris Skinner told reporters early Saturday morning that one victim is in critical condition after "certainly one of the highest-profile shootings we've had in the city of Eugene."
That person was undergoing surgery, he said. He did not know the status of the others who were shot.
The shooting occurred during a Lil Bean and Zay Bang show, police said.
"Reports came in at 9:29 p.m. of multiple shots fired at WOW Hall, 219 W. 8th Avenue. EPD & multiple law enforcement agencies responded, along with Eugene Springfield Fire," police tweeted.
Skinner asked any witnesses with video or audio of the incident to help police.
"We just need people to feel comfortable and bring that forward so we can better understand what happened and better identify our suspect," he said. "All we know at this point is we have a male in a hoodie that was seen running westbound ... right after the shooting."
WOW Hall Interim Executive Director Deb Maher and Board Chair Jaci Guerena posted a statement on the venue's website and called the shooting "unprecedented."
"There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known. We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate," the statement said.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
