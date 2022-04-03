...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10-12 MPH with occasional gusts up to 20 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
6 people are dead and at least 10 others are injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento
Sacramento police are asking the public's help in finding whoever opened fire downtown Sunday morning, killing six people.
Another 10 people were injured in the melee near 10th and K streets, Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said.
"9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims," Sacramento police tweeted. "Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."
A large crowd was gathered in the area when gunfire erupted around 2 a.m., Lester told reporters Sunday morning.
But it was unclear whether the crowd was connected to a particular venue or event, Lester said, according to CNN affiliate KCRA.
Lester said the area around the scene of the shooting is now secure, but police did not have a description of the suspect.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shared his grief about the mass shooting.
"Words can't express my shock & sadness this morning," the mayor tweeted. "The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.