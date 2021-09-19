6 people are in critical condition and 24 others injured after a bus crash in Pennsylvania By Laura Studley and Amir Vera, CNN Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A bus crash in central Pennsylvania Sunday left at least 30 people injured, six of whom are in critical condition, officials said.The bus went off an exit ramp on Interstate 81 in Schuykill COunty when the driver lost control, according to a crash report from the Pennsylvania State Police.Trooper David Beohm said there were no reports of fatalities due to the incident. "The bus went off the exit ramp off of Interstate 81. About the only job women can do for the Kabul government is clean female bathrooms, acting mayor says By Hira Humayun and Helen Regan, CNN

6 people are in critical condition and 24 others injured after a bus crash in Pennsylvania By Laura Studley and Amir Vera, CNN

Afghanistan's women judges are in hiding, fearing reprisal attacks from men they jailed By Rebecca Wright, Anna Coren and Abdul Basir Bina, CNN

Elon Musk pledges $50 million to Inspiration4 cancer fundraiser Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business 