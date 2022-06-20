...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday June 21...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday June 21.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
6 people hospitalized after taxi jumps curb in New York City, NYPD says
A New York taxi cab jumped the curb and struck several people in central Manhattan on Monday, sending six people to local hospitals, including three with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. at 1186 Broadway, near 29th Street, a few blocks from the Empire State Building.
The incident "appears to be an accident" but investigators will make that determination, the NYPD's Deputy Chief John Chell of the Patrol Services Bureau said.
According to Chell, video of the crash shows the taxi made a left turn on Broadway and collided with a cyclist who was headed southbound on Broadway. The cab then slowed down, veered to the left and jumped the sidewalk, he added.
The cab appeared to speed up before hitting two women and pinning them against the wall of the building, the video shows, according to Chell.
"As this occurs, a remarkable scene took place," Chell said. "About 15-20 New Yorkers attempted to pick this cab off these women."
The driver of the cab was one of the six people transported to the hospital, Chell said, though he did not specify the driver's condition.
