...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST this evening to 11 AM EDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST this evening to 11 AM EDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
6 West Point cadets overdose on fentanyl during spring break, police say
Six West Point cadets on spring break in Fort Lauderdale were hospitalized after overdosing on a powder substance laced with the drug fentanyl, police said Friday.
Authorities in Broward County, Florida, have made an arrest in connection to the overdoses, which happened Thursday in a vacation rental house in Wilton Manors, according to a news release from the Wilton Manors Police Department.
The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the house around 5 p.m. Thursday and aided six male college students, who were feeling overdose symptoms and taken to hospitals. A woman was also hospitalized after feeling sick, police said.
A hazmat team tested the powdered material and found that it was laced with fentanyl, an opioid drug, according to the department.
The names of the patients have not been released, though police said the college students are from New York who were vacationing in Fort Lauderdale on spring break.
"This incident serves as a stark reminder to all, especially those visiting for Spring Break, of the deadly impacts of Fentanyl," Wilton Manors police said in the news release.
Beth Smith, a spokesperson for the US Military Academy at West Point, acknowledged to CNN the college students were cadets and said the academy is investigating.
Local authorities are investigating the overdose incident, police said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin, up to 100 times stronger than morphine and commonly resembles prescription drugs, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is often added to other drugs by dealers "because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous," the CDC said.
On Friday, Wilton Manors police warned in a tweet about the dangers of fentanyl.
"WMPD wants to warn spring breakers about the dangers of using illicit drugs & to avoid mixing drugs with alcohol or other forms of drugs. Protect yourself from the dangers of Fentanyl," police said.
Last year saw a record high of drug overdose deaths, with more than 100,000 people dying from April 2020 to April 2021, according to provisional data published in November by the CDC. It was a 28.5% spike compared to the same period a year earlier and nearly doubling over the past five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.