MADISON- A resurfacing project totaling $8.4 million is underway on Interstate 20 in both directions from Exit 93 in Newton County to Exit 113 in Morgan County.
E.R. Snell Contractor is currently scheduled to start two connected I-20 contracts totaling $8,445,000 to resurface interstate travel lanes in both directions from Exit 93 in Newton County to Exit 113 in Morgan County.
Milling operations to remove the existing riding layer were set to begin Tuesday night westbound from the Exit 113 end working toward Covington. All work is scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. to mitigate delays given 35,000 to 48,000 daily vehicle volumes.
E.R. Snell Contractor is conducting the work under two contracts with the Georgia Department of Transportation. Snell’s subcontractor, Miller Group, plans to mill seven days a week. Milling surfaces are required to sit at least 48 hours before covering, so drivers will see uneven surfaces during the project.
Due to temperature requirements, paving operations should likely end in late October and pick back up in spring 2022.
This project is replacing the current Open Graded Friction Course (OGFC) with new. Benefits of OGFC as a thin, permeable asphalt layer include roadway friction and less water buildup as rain drains through the material and off the roadway.
