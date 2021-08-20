CONYERS – On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved the sale of $8.555 million in stormwater revenue bonds. This financing is just one example of the board’s continued commitment to serving Rockdale County’s citizens, residents, and rate payers.
Proceeds from the sale of the Series 2021 Stormwater Revenue Bonds will be used to fund improvements to the system’s infrastructure. The county maintains a comprehensive five-year capital improvement plan for the stormwater system designed to identify capital improvement needs. In September of 2020, the BOC approved the results of a stormwater rate study to begin improvements to the system through 2022.
An integral factor of the success of this transaction was the high-quality bond rating which ultimately contributed to the strong interest by numerous market investors.
Moody’s Investors Service assigned a rating of ‘Aa3’ to the county’s stormwater revenue bonds, Series 2021. This rating reflects the stormwater enterprise’s adequate projected coverage and good structural provisions. In addition, the county’s strong management was a material driver contributing to the high-quality bond rating. The rating also accounts for the stormwater enterprise’s low cash balance, which is bolstered by ample liquidity across other county funds that can be transferred with a vote of the commissioners, if necessary.
“We have faced several stormwater issues in recent years which means it was time to improve the system; therefore, the Board of Commissioners approved a five-year capital improvement plan to replace $5 million of the system annually over the next five years,” said Chairman Oz Nesbitt.
The stormwater system currently consists of 183 miles of drainage pipes. 73% of the infrastructure is comprised of corrugated metal pipe that was installed over 40 years ago which means it’s well beyond its 20-year estimated useful life.
“The system has numerous pipes and drains that need rehabilitation and new pipes installed to ensure it is functioning properly” said Terrence Simpkins, director of stormwater management.
Also contributing to the success of the transaction is the county’s financing team which included Citigroup Global Markets Inc. serving as underwriter, M. Qader A. Baig & Associates, LLC (county’s counsel), Terminus Municipal Advisors, LLC (financial advisor) and Murray Barnes Finister LLP, serving as bond and disclosure counsel. The county would also like to thank the other professionals who contributed to the success of this transaction.
