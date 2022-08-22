CONYERS — Eighty-three students in Rockdale County Public Schools were recently named 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars – including two AP Capstone Diploma recipients – for their outstanding performance on the 2021-2022 exams. This represents an increase of 17 students from the previous year.
"I am proud of the scholars recognized by the College Board and their teachers for their outstanding performance in Advanced Placement exams and in the advanced academics that are the precursor to such exams," said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. "This group represents an increase in each award category over last year. In addition, RCPS had seven AP courses where our students’ mean score and percentage of scores 3 or higher on the exam outperformed the state and global averages. The courses include AP Biology, AP Calculus B/C, AP Environmental Science, AP Seminar, AP Research, AP Spanish, and AP Statistics. Our students also displayed academic growth in our number of students scoring a 3, 4, or 5, increasing from 44% to 51%. We celebrate their pursuit of excellence and will continue to focus on preparing students for academic achievement and success.”
Each year, thousands of high school students across the world take AP exams. The College Board recognizes the hard work of top students through the awarding of several distinctions: AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, AP Scholar with Distinction, and the AP Capstone Diploma.
Forty-four RCPS students were recognized as AP Scholars. This distinction is given to students who receive a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. Four were Heritage High School students and 40 were Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology (RMSST)/Rockdale County High School (RCHS) students.
Seventeen RCPS students were recognized as AP Scholars with Honor, which is awarded to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and score a 3 or higher on four or more of those exams. All were RMSST/RCHS students.
Twenty-two RCPS students were recognized as AP Scholars with Distinction, which is awarded to those students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams and score 3 or higher on five or more AP exams. All were RMSST/RCHS students.
Two RCPS students earned the prestigious AP Capstone diploma. Both were RMSST/RCHS students. The AP Capstone is a diploma program based on two yearlong AP courses: AP Seminar and AP Research. Instead of teaching specific subject knowledge, AP Seminar and AP Research use an interdisciplinary approach to develop the critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management, and presentation skills students need for college-level work. Students who earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing receive the AP Capstone Diploma.
RCPS congratulates the following students on their achievements:
AP Capstone Diploma
MyTien Huynh and Margaret Hwang
AP Scholar with Distinction
Daniela Aguilar, Daniel Arias, Abigail Buchanan, Helena Chapar, Laura Goldgar, MyTien Huynh, Margaret Hwang, JR Insular, Duc Le, Kayla Lewis, Jackson Meyers, Alan Nguyen, Stewart Oser, Hayaa Patel, Isabella Powell, Mariana Rios, Amani Roberson, Robert South, Ryan Wood, Zak Yassin, Alexander Zakirov, Maxwell Zhang
AP Scholar with Honor
Hector Aguirre, Douglas Bone, Samuel Clark, Grayson Cornelius, Nicholas DeSpain, Clark Fulgham, Trenton Fulgham, Jose Funes, Guinevere Grant, Camille Hall, Trinity James, Jeriko Kammerer, Hannah Sanders, Destiny Sarter, Logan Sprinkle, Kathryn Stoltz, Caden Taylor
AP Scholar
Sarah Abdulkhader, Saraiya Allen, Alexa Apiyo, Isaac Bare, Kennedey Boothe, Noah Buchanan, Jai’Ana Burditte, Dylan Burkey, Skye Chandler, Skylar Chandler, Henry Chau, Biana Christie, Gabrielle Daley, Christian Davis, Olivia DeFrancesco, Madisyn Dennis, Simon DePina, Junay Gamory, Morgan Gill, Angel Gomez, Jerry Gonzalez, Sydnee Hairston, Jaycee Herth, Saidah Hoyte, Patricia Ilic, Madison Jackson, DeAndre Johnney, Grace Kirkland, Eric Montgomery, Sydney Moodie, Camila Moreno, William Moss, Amelia Page, Syerra Palmer, Kylie Pauls, Jasmyne Porter, Emilia Samuels, Allanah Stanton, Shelby Symons, Karen Tejada, Andrew Tyler, Cadyn Wells, Christian White, Laila Wood
