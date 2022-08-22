rcps logo

CONYERS — Eighty-three students in Rockdale County Public Schools were recently named 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars – including two AP Capstone Diploma recipients – for their outstanding performance on the 2021-2022 exams. This represents an increase of 17 students from the previous year.

"I am proud of the scholars recognized by the College Board and their teachers for their outstanding performance in Advanced Placement exams and in the advanced academics that are the precursor to such exams," said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. "This group represents an increase in each award category over last year. In addition, RCPS had seven AP courses where our students’ mean score and percentage of scores 3 or higher on the exam outperformed the state and global averages. The courses include AP Biology, AP Calculus B/C, AP Environmental Science, AP Seminar, AP Research, AP Spanish, and AP Statistics. Our students also displayed academic growth in our number of students scoring a 3, 4, or 5, increasing from 44% to 51%. We celebrate their pursuit of excellence and will continue to focus on preparing students for academic achievement and success.”

