Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROCKDALE... CLAYTON...SOUTHWESTERN DEKALB AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT... At 305 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Conley, or 7 miles southeast of Atlanta...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Atlanta, McDonough, Decatur, Jonesboro, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Riverdale, Hampton, Morrow, Lovejoy, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Belvedere Park, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Candler-Mcafee, Lake Spivey, Rex, Hidden Valley Park and Flippen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH