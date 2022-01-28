...VERY COLD AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT AND
SATURDAY MORNING...
A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to
north and central Georgia Friday night and Saturday. With
temperatures falling to 15 to 25 degrees and northwest winds
gusting up to 35 mph, wind chill values will plummet into the
single digits across north Georgia and into the teens across
middle Georgia. Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and winds
will diminish by Saturday afternoon.
Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors
Friday night and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to
frostbite or hypothermia.
9 police officers fatally shoot pedestrian after standoff on interstate in Nashville, authorities say
Nine police officers fatally shot a pedestrian on a Tennessee interstate after a short standoff, authorities said Thursday.
Landon Eastep, 37, was killed after about 30 minutes of negotiations -- during which traffic was halted along Interstate 65 near Nashville. Officers opened fire after he appeared "to adjust his stance and reach for what was later identified as a metal cylindrical object at his waist," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
It was later determined not to be a firearm.
The standoff began around 2 p.m. Eastep had been sitting on a guardrail on the shoulder of the interstate and a state trooper was attempting to get him to move off the highway, according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron.
"The individual kind of pushed away from the trooper and produced a box cutter," Aaron said.
Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and an off-duty Mount Juliet officer tried to deescalate the situation, shutting down part of the interstate, when the man pulled out "a shiny, silver, cylindrical object" from his right pocket, Aaron said.
Nine officers fired on the man, who died on the scene, the TBI said.
Aaron said one officer on the scene had a Taser "on standby," but it was not used.
No officers were injured, according to the TBI, which is the lead agency investigating the incident.
"Our team will work efficiently to gather relevant information at the scene, but the work may take some time," the TBI said.
People with symptoms of COVID-19 that persist weeks or months after they get infected are known as long-haulers. Cognitive FX put together a list of the symptoms most often reported by them. Click for more.
