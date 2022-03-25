...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low humidities and high winds, which is in
effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and 30
mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20
percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in
12 to 96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
A 14-year-old fell to his death from the new drop tower ride at Florida's ICON Park, authorities say
A 14-year-old boy died after he fell Thursday night from a drop tower amusement ride that recently opened at the Orlando area's ICON Park entertainment complex, authorities said.
Witnesses said the boy fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride, described by its operators as the world's tallest freestanding drop tower, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to ICON Park around 11 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.
"This death investigation is in its very early stages," the office said in a news release.
The Orlando FreeFall opened in January, according to ICON Park's website. The ride stands at 430 feet, making it the world's tallest freestanding drop tower, it states.
The attraction can carry up to 30 riders at a time, according to the park's online description. "Once the ride vehicle reaches the top, it'll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph," the website says.
Details about what led to the fall weren't immediately available.
