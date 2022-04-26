...BORDERLINE HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 15-25 percent are expected for 4 or more
hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and
generally northeasterly around 5 to 10 MPH.
With limited rainfall yesterday and rapidly drying conditions
this afternoon quickly lowering finer fuel moisture, high fire
danger conditions will be possible from approximately 11 AM
through 8 PM this evening.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, please use
caution.
1 of 2
Police released images of a man carrying a covered car seat.
"A million thank you's to all who assisted," police said, later adding, "Many of us are fathers, mothers, we were not going to give up until we found him."
Brandon's grandmother was watching him while his mother was at work when he was kidnapped, police had said.
The grandmother took the child inside her apartment and went back outside for a short time to unload groceries, police said. While the baby was alone, a man entered the apartment and took the child, they said.
Police released surveillance video showing a man walking on a sidewalk with a covered car seat, which investigators said held the child.
Police did not immediately say if any of the suspects in custody was the same person in those images.
The suspect previously described by police appeared to be a stranger, and neither the baby's grandmother nor mother recognized the man, Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Monday, before Brandon was located. The child's father is incarcerated, he said.
"Anybody who is a mother or father, you don't love anything more than you love your child," Camarillo said.
An Endangered Missing Advisory was activated by the California Highway Patrol, but an Amber Alert was not issued since the police did not have information on a suspect's vehicle or license plate, Camarillo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.