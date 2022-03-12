...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST this evening to 11 AM EDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A 32-year-old man is accused of killing couple in Daytona Beach
A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of a couple last weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, police said.
Jean R. Macean is accused of killing Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, whose bodies were found early Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
Macean allegedly confessed to the killing, Young tweeted on Friday.
It's unclear whether Macean, an Orlando resident, has an attorney.
The suspect was arrested at his home by the Orlando Police Fugitive Investigative Unit, whose members are also sworn as deputy United States marshals, police said.
Evidence has been recovered but the motive remains unclear, Young told reporters.
The bodies of the married couple were discovered by two people in a grassy area in front of a residence shortly before 2 a.m. last Sunday, police said.
The couple was apparently on their way home after participating in a bike week event when they were attacked, according to police. Two bicycles were found near the bodies.
The Aultmans "were both wonderful and happy and loving and they didn't deserve what happened to them," Brenda Aultman's daughter said.
Macean was to be extradited to Volusia County, Young said.
