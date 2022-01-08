A 6-year-old was found dead in Indiana after going missing for 4 days By Michelle Watson and Alaa Elassar, CNN Jan 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 6-year-old boy who was last seen on January 4 was found dead near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana, early Saturday morning.Three relatives "believed to be responsible" for Damari Perry's death are in custody, North Chicago Police said in a news release.Damari was last seen on January 4 in Skokie, Illinois, where he traveled with his 16-year-old sister, police said in an earlier release.Police issued an alert for an "endangered missing child," encouraging anyone who had seen him to call with tips, after he was reported missing on January 5. The department is working with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office on any pending charges, North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez told CNN in a phone call."An autopsy will be conducted in the near future," the release added. The investigation to find Damari Perry was led by the FBI and detectives from the North Chicago police department.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +101 100 movies that became TV shows Stacker researched the history of film and television to find 100 films in a variety of different genres that were later turned into TV shows. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Indiana Midwestern United States North America Society The Americas United States Cable News Network North Chicago News Release Law Telecommunications Social Services Company Damari Perry Lazaro Perez Fbi Investigation More News News A good Samaritan died after trying to save a man who fell on the subway tracks in New York City By Laura Studley, Elizabeth Joseph and Alaa Elassar, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News New Orleans City Council votes unanimously to rename Robert E. Lee Blvd for legendary musician Allen Toussaint By Chris Boyette and Keith Allen, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 News Chicago Teachers Union offers a new proposal, but mayor says city officials 'will not relent' By Omar Jimenez, Keith Allen and Dakin Andone, CNN 5 hrs ago 0 News A 6-year-old was found dead in Indiana after going missing for 4 days By Michelle Watson and Alaa Elassar, CNNUpdated 5 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News K.D. Johnson (23 points) leads No. 9 Auburn past Florida Alec Baldwin says in Instagram video he is complying with cell phone search warrant Miami stuns No. 2 Duke in final minute, 76-74 Notre Dame edges Georgia Tech in OT A good Samaritan died after trying to save a man who fell on the subway tracks in New York City Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesArmed robbery suspect leads police on high-speed chase before crashing into guardrail$43 million battery recycler to locate in CovingtonFormer Newton attorney Megan Martin to sue county for age, race discriminationSuspect sought in Warner Robins robberyHenderson, Sanders create friction over ceremonial vice chair appointmentSpringfield Baptist test site set to reopen TuesdayInsurance Commissioner investigating auto arson in CovingtonTornado touches down in Newton on New Year's Eve; more severe weather possible todayRockdale County Jail BlotterHigh winds cause power outages in east metro Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Who do you think will win the College Football National Championship game? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Alabama, of course. Georgia, of course. Alabama will win but I'm rooting for Georgia. Georgia will win but I'm rooting for Alabama. I think Clayton will choose Salley. (Oops... wrong Monday night TV event) I don't follow college football. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.