Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL
GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...This afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the
upper teens to around 20 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...North and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A 9-year-old Foo Fighters fan got to meet -- and play for -- Taylor Hawkins, just three days before he died
On Tuesday, a 9-year-old girl set up her drum kit outside of the Foo Fighters' hotel in Paraguay, hoping to impress the band. Surrounded by other fans who cheered her on, her skills soon caught the ears of the late Taylor Hawkins, who came down to see the young drummer.
Emma Sofia was the lucky fan who got a chance to meet Hawkins just three days before he died.
She has been drumming for about two years, her father, Julio Peralta, told CNN Saturday. "She was inspired to play drums by her uncle, who is a drummer and a big fan of the Foo Fighters." Peralta said.
On March 22, Emma and her parents had tickets for Asunciónico Festival, a music festival in Asunción, Paraguay. Artists and bands like the Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus were all set to perform.
The festival was canceled due to severe weather -- but that didn't stop Emma from trying to get the Foo Fighters attention.
A friend told the family where the band was staying, so they packed up Emma's drum kit and headed to the hotel, Peralta said. When they arrived, fans were already lined up outside in hopes of getting a glimpse of the band.
Emma set up her kit and played for about 30 minutes, her father said, performing songs by the Foo Fighters and Nirvana as the crowd cheered her on.
Thanks to the impressive drumming and lively fans, Hawkins heard the commotion and made a trip down to meet the young drummer. He first addressed the crowd and apologized for the cancellation of the show, Peralta said, then he searched for Emma.
Fans carried her out of the crowd and over the barrier to meet Hawkins and snap a photo together.
Emma was in shock and speechless, her father said. "She said that day was about to be the worst day of her life and suddenly turned into the best day of her life." Peralta added.
On Friday night, when news broke of Hawkins death, Emma was performing at a local restaurant.
Her parents told her the following day that he had died and, like many other fans, she was very upset.
In a post on Emma's Instagram, the family wrote: "We will remember him for his charisma and the beautiful gesture he had with Emma. Taylor gave us something to believe in. He was, is and always will be an inspiration."
