At the White Oak Pastures farm store, visitors can purchase grass-fed beef, grass-fed lamb, heritage and Iberico pork, pastured chicken and poultry, specialty meats, organic vegetables, and a line of products created on-site.
Pastured chicken and poultry is produced at White Oak Pastures.
Will Harris of White Oak Pastures is a nationally recognized figure in the regenerative farming movement.
Cows and goats graze together at White Oak Pastures in Bluffton.
Will Harris still works the same land in Bluffton that his great-grandfather first tended in 1866, but he will leave a very different operation to his children and grandchildren than the one he began working on as a child.
A nationally recognized figure in the regenerative farming movement, Harris has transformed his family’s holdings from a traditional farming and cattle operation into a model for regenerative practices. In the process, he has captured the attention of both the media and like-minded producers seeking a way to both benefit the land and benefit from it.
