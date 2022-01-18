A Florida woman survived after a bear attacked her while she was walking her dog

A woman walking her dog was attacked and injured by a bear, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
The woman, who wasn't named by wildlife officials, was attacked by a black bear on January 13 in DeBary, a city north of Orlando.
The FWC and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident, which happened around 9 pm. Police released bodycam video of that night and it shows the injured woman with scratches on her face.
"He (was) kind of like jumping me when I was running, he jumped me and threw me on the floor," the victim said when describing the incident to officers.
The woman was able to escape the encounter with non-life-threatening injuries, according the the news release. She suffered scratches on her face and lower back, along with a concussion, according to CNN affiliate WESH. The woman identified herself as Aydee.
"I heard her screaming from down the road. It was awful," an eyewitness is also heard saying in the video.
Once at the scene the sheriff's office spotted an adult female bear and her yearlings in a nearby tree. Officials darted the adult bear and had it humanely killed because of the possible public safety threat it posed, according to the FWC.
"The three-100-pound yearlings are enough to survive on their own and so no attempt was made to capture them," the commission added.
Bear attacks in Florida are extremely rare. This is the 14th documented attack against a person causing moderate to serious injuries by Florida black bears since 1976, when the commission started keeping records, according to FWC.
The last bear attack in Florida occurred in March 2020 when a teen was bitten by a bear as he was leaning against a tree in a park in Ocala, according to FWC.
The accuracy on medical television shows is occasionally sacrificed to create enough drama to fill 40-something minutes of running time. Ro curated a list of common medical procedures and accuracies TV shows get wrong. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.