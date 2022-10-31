Fall provides almost endless opportunities to gather friends and family around great food. From tailgates and family events to those precious last outdoor meals before winter sets in, the scenery of autumn is a perfect backdrop for sharing meals together.
Those favorite fall foods are often best when they’re delicious without complications. Taking the guesswork out of cool-weather classics can be as easy as these Sweetpotato Foil Packet Tacos, which are loaded with flavor and can be customized to fit everyone’s taste buds with personalized toppings.
As the key ingredient, sweet potatoes show off their versatility as an ideal addition to simple or elevated, sweet or savory dishes. Because you can cook and prepare them multiple ways — such as baked, microwaved, grilled, slow cooked or on the stove — they’re easy to use in a wide array of recipes.
Plus, according to the American Diabetes Association, sweet potatoes are a “diabetes superfood” because they’re rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, all of which are good for overall health and may help prevent disease. Their “sweet” flavor without the added sugar makes them a pantry staple throughout the fall.
Pro tip: Sweet potatoes are abundant and have a long shelf-life — up to four weeks if stored properly in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area away from heat sources — but never store in the refrigerator as this can cause “chill damage,” leaving them with a hard center and unpleasant taste.
