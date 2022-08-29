A gunman who killed two people and injured five others -- including two police officers -- in Phoenix Sunday was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and wearing tactical gear, according to police.

The shooter, who police said appears to have died by suicide, was also found with several magazines, incendiary devices, a gas mask and helmet, the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release, adding surveillance footage shows the gunman throwing a Molotov cocktail at a restaurant window, though it failed to ignite.

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

