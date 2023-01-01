Economic development in the east metro area was a dominant theme in the news in 2022.
Although announced in 2021, the Rivian auto assembly plant project continued to loom large over the news landscape in 2022. Acquisition of the 2,000-acre plant site was completed, and grading is underway. Rivian opponents have continued to fight the development and were successful in stalling validation of the bonds that will need to be issued to fund the project. That ruling by a Morgan County judge is under appeal.
Meanwhile, a number of new economic development projects were announced, initiated or completed in 2022.
♦ Plans were announced in January for the largest lithium-ion battery recycling facility in North America to locate in an existing building in Covington. Battery Resourcers is expected to invest $43 million in the facility and create at least 150 jobs.
♦ Cinelease Studies — Three Ring broke ground in March on a $144 million studio expansion in Covington that will bring additional productions and new jobs to the area.
Cinelease Studios — Three Ring opened in 2020 at 11642 Ga. Highway 142 in Covington as a purpose-built film and television campus with six sound stages, three mill spaces, 12 office bungalows, and an expansive wooded and developed backlot. The expansion will add eight new stages and 100,000 square feet of office space. Two new mill spaces will offer 72,800 more square feet of flexible space for construction mill and storage. The designs will also accommodate more office amenities, 8 acres of outdoor filmmaking space, and pavement to double the parking area.
♦ The Conyers economy continued to expand with the opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in the Salem Gate Market shopping center in April. The 58,000-square-foot store in the Salem Gate Market development provides approximately 60 new jobs. Academy Sports followed on the heels of Floor & Decor opening its store in the shopping center in late 2021.
♦ Gov. Brian Kemp announced in June that 80 Acres Farms, an industry leader in vertical farming, will build a $120 million facility in Covington and create 150 new jobs. 80 Acres Farms can produce up to 300 times as much food per square foot as traditional farms, using 90% less water per pound of produce and minimizing miles of transportation to consumers. 80 Acres Farms operates eight farms in the United States, built by the company’s technology group, Infinite Acres.
♦ Absolics Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground in November on a $600 million facility that will manufacture glass substrate for the semiconductor industry. The new industry will create 400 new high-skilled jobs in Newton County and provide glass substrate needed for computing systems to the semiconductor supply chain.
♦ Archer Aviation Inc. announced plans in November to construct a state-of-the art electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturing facility on 96 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport. The company has pledged to invest $118 million over 10 years and create 1,000 jobs manufacturing aircraft designed for urban air mobility.
Other stories of note in the headlines for 2022 included:
♦ Voters in Conyers and Rockdale County approved continuation of a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in May. The sales tax is expected to generate $89.1 million over six years. Funds have been earmarked for roads, bridges and transportation; public safety; and parks and recreation. The largest portion of the county’s collections — $19.6 million — will go toward renovation and expansion of the county courthouse, judicial and administrative complex.
Newton County voters also approved continuation of the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million over the six-year collection period, with 78%, or $84 million, going to projects earmarked by the Board of Commissioners and the remaining 22% to be allocated among the six cities for city-specific projects.
♦ Despite an outpouring of opposition from taxpayers, Rockdale County commissioners approved an increase in the millage rate in August. The 2-mill increase will generate $6.6 million that the county said is needed to pay debt service for bonds that the county plans to issue to build a new judicial and administrative complex.
♦ Newton County settled two lawsuits brought by former county manager Lloyd Kerr and former county attorney Megan Martin. The lawsuits claimed employment discrimination, among other things, and were settled for $575,000 for Kerr and $500,000 for Martin.
♦ The deaths of three dogs owned by a Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy drew attention in 2022. The dogs died in an enclosed shed in the deputy’s back yard in June, apparently due to extreme heat. Sheriff Eric Levett has called on the District Attorney’s Office to indict Deputy Eric Tolbert in connection with the incidents. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals held a rally at the Rockdale Courthouse in November, also calling for an indictment.
♦ One of the iconic magnolia trees on the Covington Square came down — piece by piece — in July. The tree was one of a pair planted on the Square more than 100 years ago. However, after a limb fell from the tree, it was determined that it would have to be removed.
