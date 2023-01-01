Economic development in the east metro area was a dominant theme in the news in 2022.

Although announced in 2021, the Rivian auto assembly plant project continued to loom large over the news landscape in 2022. Acquisition of the 2,000-acre plant site was completed, and grading is underway. Rivian opponents have continued to fight the development and were successful in stalling validation of the bonds that will need to be issued to fund the project. That ruling by a Morgan County judge is under appeal.

