Police officers shot a man's pet snake on Wednesday after they arrived at a Pennsylvania home to find the snake wrapped around its owner's neck, rendering him unconscious.

The 28-year-old is recovering at the hospital from the attack. The injured snake slithered away and ultimately died from its injuries, Upper Macungie Township Police Department Lieutenant Peter Nickischer told CNN.

