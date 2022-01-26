A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shot during traffic stop, and the suspect is still at large By Amanda Watts and Holly Yan, CNN Jan 26, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A manhunt is underway after a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy was shot during an overnight traffic stop, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.During the traffic stop, a passenger in the car fled on foot, the sheriff's office said.During the foot pursuit, "the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries," MCSO tweeted. "As of about 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious, breathing & receiving treatment," MSCO said early Wednesday morning."The suspect vehicle driver is in custody. The shooter/passenger, considered armed/dangerous, is at large."Authorities have not released a detailed description of the suspect. The shooting follows a rash of recent shootings of police officers -- some of which have been fatal.Two New York City police officers were killed after responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night.On Sunday morning a Houston-area deputy constable was killed for no apparent reason during a traffic stop, authorities said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +26 States with the highest-paid IT specialists Think all IT specialists are paid the same? Think again with Twingate’s roundup using Bureau of Labor Statistics reports of the 25 states with the highest-paid IT specialists. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Law Enforcement Midwestern United States Milwaukee North America Policing And Police Forces Shootings The Americas United States Wisconsin Suspect Deputy Sheriff Police Work Police Officer Milwaukee County Shooting Passenger More News News featuredurgent Rutledge residents to Rivian: 'We don't want you' By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com Updated 37 min ago 0 News A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shot during traffic stop, and the suspect is still at large By Amanda Watts and Holly Yan, CNN 52 min ago 0 News Here's where things stand for New York's mask mandate after differing legal decisions By Travis Caldwell and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 News NYPD colleagues shot during a domestic incident are remembered after second officer dies from his injuries By Aya Elamroussi, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Rutledge residents to Rivian: 'We don't want you' A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shot during traffic stop, and the suspect is still at large Despite CDC directive, many pharmacies refusing to give fourth shots to immune-compromised patients Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' and 'Seinfeld' actress, dead at 73 Water- and stain-resistant products contain toxic plastics, study says. Here's what to do Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBody of man found on Post Office property in Conyers; cause of death unknownTwo arrested in Newton County on child porn chargesRONDA RICH: Quiet but famous Monroeville, AlabamaPiedmont Hospitals now requiring medical masks for patients, visitorsNewton County Jail BlotterConyers woman pleads guilty to meth distributionPair of teens missing since Christmas Eve found in FloridaRutledge residents to Rivian: 'We don't want you'Conyers Police successful in recruiting new officersRegina King's son, musician Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26 Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: It's been exactly one year since President Biden took office. Do you think he is doing a good job? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes, he is doing a great job. No, he is doing a terrible job. He's doing an OK job but he could do better. He's not doing a very good job but I am rooting for him. I really don't have an opinion about this. Ask me again next year. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.