...VERY COLD AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND
SATURDAY MORNING...
A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to
north and central Georgia tonight and Saturday. With temperatures
falling to 15 to 30 degrees and northwest winds gusting up to 30
mph, wind chill values will plummet into the single digits across
north Georgia and into the teens across middle Georgia.
Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and low 40s and winds
will diminish by Saturday afternoon.
Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors
tonight and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to
frostbite or hypothermia.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005,
006, 007, 008, 009, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 019, 020,
021, 022, 023, 024, 025, 027, 030, 031, 032, 033, 034, 035,
036, 037, 038, 039, 041, 042, 043, 044, 045, 046, 047, 048,
049, 050, 051, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060,
061, 062, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 072, 073, 074, 075,
076, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 098, 102, 103, 104, 105,
106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 113.
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
A motorist warned other drivers of Pittsburgh bridge collapse. It was too late for one car.
"The silver car ended up going over," Habowski said told CNN.
No fatalities have been reported, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey told reporters in the area of Forbes and Braddock avenues.
Fire Chief Darryl Jones reported 10 "minor injuries" during the collapse, which occurred hours before President Joe Biden was expected in Pittsburgh on a previously scheduled trip to discuss infrastructure.
Four vehicles were on the bridge when it fell, Jones said.
Habowski said he felt lucky to be alive after surviving the collapse.
When the bridge collapsed, Habowski said that he and other drivers were unable to stop in time.
"The scariest part was definitely going over the edge because there was a gap and my car left the ground," Habowski said.
His car and others are now sitting on top of what remains of the bridge.
Once things settled, Habowski checked on another driver, he said. Then he climbed up the hill to try and stop other drivers from driving into the debris.
"It was a lot to take in," he told CNN.
Teams are still checking to make sure no one was under the bridge when it collapsed, according to Jones.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation, Jones said.
First responders used ropes to rappel down to get to the victims, Jones said. Crews also used what he called a "daisy chain" where they linked hands to reach the victims and pull them out.
Pittsburgh City Councilmember Corey O'Connor said there likely would have been far more traffic on the bridge later Friday morning.
