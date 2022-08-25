A North Texas school district says a book chapter by its namesake about a lynching is not appropriate for some students

Officials at a North Texas school named after Black man, George Dawson, who learned to read and write when he was 98 years old, has ruled that a portion of his memoir describing his best friend getting lynched is not appropriate for some students.

 LM Otero/AP

The Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, started evaluating the content of the book "Life is So Good" by George Dawson and Richard Glaubman this summer after a 7th grade teacher intended to add the title as a required reading, Lane Ledbetter, the district's superintendent said in a statement.

